Janhvi Kapoor lets loose and beats monsoon blues in this all-white outfit

Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to nail an all-white look. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to nail an all-white look. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashionable streak during the promotions of her debut movie Dhadak won many hearts. Right from her elaborately printed off-shoulder mini from Dolce and Gabbana for the success party to her numerous ethnic attires, the 21-year-old sure knows how to make heads turn.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s romance with pastels is captivating

Apart from her promotional looks, Kapoor recently pulled off a casual monotone ensemble while attending an event in Mumbai. Her outfit included a pair of white flared trousers and a matching top, tucked-in. A pair of nude heels and minimal accessories rounded off her look. A dewy sheen, glossy lips and half-done hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Janvhi Kapoor during an event in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janvhi Kapoor during an event in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha: Who slayed in shimmer at Vogue Beauty Awards?

Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a black printed tee with a pair of jeans and brown boots.

ALSO READ | Daywear to party-ready: Janhvi Kapoor gives us amazing style tips in this grey off-shoulder top

Speaking of Kapoor’s street style, a few days ago, the millennial showed two different ways to pull off a grey off-shoulder top. For the first event, she paired it with a satin thigh-high slit skirt. Keeping her make-up minimal, she accessorised her outfit with striking black heels.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter during a promotional event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter during a promotional event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For the second look, she quickly changed into a pair of ripped jeans. From party-wear to day-wear, Kapoor sure gave us some serious style inspiration.

What do you think about Kapoor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd