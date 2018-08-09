Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Janhvi Kapoor lets loose and beats monsoon blues in this all-white outfit

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted attending an event in a monotone ensemble. Keeping her make-up minimal, she teamed her all-white outfit with a pair of nude heels. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 5:35:17 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor style, ishaan khatter, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to nail an all-white look. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Janhvi Kapoor’s fashionable streak during the promotions of her debut movie Dhadak won many hearts. Right from her elaborately printed off-shoulder mini from Dolce and Gabbana for the success party to her numerous ethnic attires, the 21-year-old sure knows how to make heads turn.

Apart from her promotional looks, Kapoor recently pulled off a casual monotone ensemble while attending an event in Mumbai. Her outfit included a pair of white flared trousers and a matching top, tucked-in. A pair of nude heels and minimal accessories rounded off her look. A dewy sheen, glossy lips and half-done hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor style, ishaan khatter, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janvhi Kapoor during an event in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor style, ishaan khatter, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a black printed tee with a pair of jeans and brown boots.

Speaking of Kapoor’s street style, a few days ago, the millennial showed two different ways to pull off a grey off-shoulder top. For the first event, she paired it with a satin thigh-high slit skirt. Keeping her make-up minimal, she accessorised her outfit with striking black heels.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor style, ishaan khatter, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter during a promotional event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For the second look, she quickly changed into a pair of ripped jeans. From party-wear to day-wear, Kapoor sure gave us some serious style inspiration.

What do you think about Kapoor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

