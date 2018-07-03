Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar pull off a ‘cute and fashionable’ look on this magazine cover

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming film Dhadak has already garnered a lot of attention. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming film Dhadak has already garnered a lot of attention. (Source: File Photo)

Though her debut cover shoot for Vogue was fairly boring, Janhvi Kapoor seems to have really upped her game this time around. Appearing on the cover of another leading fashion magazine, while sharing space with her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khattar, the millennial looked stunning.

Due credit goes to stylist Edward Lalrempuia, who dressed the actor in a beautiful rose-hued skirt from Calvin Klein. Teaming the rich skirt with a white tank top, worn tucked in, Kapoor’s attire was lovely in its simplicity. We also like how artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor bold red lips complemented by dewy make-up. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori rounded out the actor’s look with her tresses coiffed in soft waves and parted on one side.

Meanwhile, for the cover shoot of Harper’s Bazaar, Ishaan Khattar coordinated with Kapoor in a checked brown and blue suit from Calvin Klein.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s chikankari kurti is ideal for warm summer days

Needless to say, the inside photos were just as interesting as the cover, and Janhvi Kapoor’s faux leather dress from Klein caught our attention particularly. Pairing it with white heels, we think Lalrempuia worked a romantic combination.

For a solo shoot, Khattar donned an ethnic fusion combo that was paired with sport shoes. We think the actor gave fashion goals.

Take a look at some more pictures here.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Do you think they pulled it off beautifully? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd