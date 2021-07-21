We can’t take our eyes off Janhvi Kapoor on the cover of this fashion magazine

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite an impact with her fashion choices. A red carpet favourite, she also makes heads turn with her magazine cover appearances. And she did that yet again as she featured on designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock’s magazine — Peacock.

The Dhadak actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a cold blue lehenga set which stood out for its unconventional cuts along with the designers’ signature feather details.

The ruffles gave a nice old-world charm to the outfit which was further enhanced with those curls and bright red lip shade.

Check out the photo below.

The Instagram handle of the magazine shared the picture and also quoted the actor saying, “As actors, all of it primarily is a journey of self-discovery. It requires you to travel, meet new people, try out new things, all of which makes you feel very enriching. I feel I am very fortunate to have worked with such wonderful people and on such amazing projects which have helped me to get a little closer to the person I have always envisioned myself to become.”

Janhvi also featured on the cover of Elle magazine, looking stunning as ever.

Here are some other instances.

What do you think of her look?