scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Must Read

We can’t take our eyes off Janhvi Kapoor on the cover of this fashion magazine

The Dhadak actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lehenga set which stood out for its unconventional cuts along with the designers' signature feather details

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 1:20:39 pm
foxy eyeliner look, what is foxy eyeliner look, how to ace foxy eyeliner look, step-by-step guide foxy eyeliner look, acing the foxy eyeliner look, how to get perfect foxy eyeliner look, indian express newsCheck out the pictures here! (Photo: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite an impact with her fashion choices. A red carpet favourite, she also makes heads turn with her magazine cover appearances. And she did that yet again as she featured on designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock’s magazine — Peacock.

The Dhadak actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a cold blue lehenga set which stood out for its unconventional cuts along with the designers’ signature feather details.

The ruffles gave a nice old-world charm to the outfit which was further enhanced with those curls and bright red lip shade.

Check out the photo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The Instagram handle of the magazine shared the picture and also quoted the actor saying, “As actors, all of it primarily is a journey of self-discovery. It requires you to travel, meet new people, try out new things, all of which makes you feel very enriching. I feel I am very fortunate to have worked with such wonderful people and on such amazing projects which have helped me to get a little closer to the person I have always envisioned myself to become.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Janhvi also featured on the cover of Elle magazine, looking stunning as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Here are some other instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What do you think of her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Aahana Kumra, Aahana Kumra fashion, Aahana Kumra pictures
10 times Aahana Kumra proved her love for ethnic wear

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 21: Latest News

Advertisement