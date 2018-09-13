Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • It is difficult to look away from Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous Prabal Gurung dress

It is difficult to look away from Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous Prabal Gurung dress

Impressing us yet again, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a lovely Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the short dress with red floral embroidery was carried off by the actor really well and greatly complemented her svelte frame.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 3:46:30 pm
janhvi kapoor, jahnvi kapoor fashion, janhvi kapoor instagram, janhvi kapoor prabal gurung, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending an event and stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)
Related News

Janhvi Kapoor might be one film old, but her sartorial choices have been very impressive. The Dhadak actor has walked the ramp, turned heads and showed that she is here to stay. Impressing us yet again, the actor was spotted in a lovely Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the short dress with red floral embroidery was carried off by the actor really well and complemented her svelte frame well.

Kapoor was attending an event and it was difficult to look away from her. Hair styled into soft curls soft and a shade of pink lipstick rounded out the look.

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured thickly embroidered Nachiket Barve lehenga. A pink dupatta, statement earrings and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

The designer was showcasing her latest collection, titled Millennial Maharani Winter/Festive’18 and was apparently inspired by “the globe-trotting Indian Royalty of the 20’s and 30’s; looking at the lifestyle of jet-setting millennial bride squads, for weddings sprawled across the globe.”

The 21-year-old, while talking to the media, spoke on her experience of walking the ramp. “When he (Barve) showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head, I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable.”

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything launch at September 2018 keynote
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything l
Buzzing Now
Advertisement