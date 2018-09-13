It is difficult to look away from Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous Prabal Gurung dress

Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending an event and stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending an event and stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor might be one film old, but her sartorial choices have been very impressive. The Dhadak actor has walked the ramp, turned heads and showed that she is here to stay. Impressing us yet again, the actor was spotted in a lovely Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the short dress with red floral embroidery was carried off by the actor really well and complemented her svelte frame well.

Kapoor was attending an event and it was difficult to look away from her. Hair styled into soft curls soft and a shade of pink lipstick rounded out the look.

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured thickly embroidered Nachiket Barve lehenga. A pink dupatta, statement earrings and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

The designer was showcasing her latest collection, titled Millennial Maharani Winter/Festive’18 and was apparently inspired by “the globe-trotting Indian Royalty of the 20’s and 30’s; looking at the lifestyle of jet-setting millennial bride squads, for weddings sprawled across the globe.”

The 21-year-old, while talking to the media, spoke on her experience of walking the ramp. “When he (Barve) showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head, I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable.”

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

