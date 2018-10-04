The cost of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gucci shoes can easily fund your next budget trip to Europe

Watching celebrities walking out of the airport in designer wear is commonplace now. At most times, it is a pretty sight with the trendiest of outfits and accessories on show. But the price could give you a heart attack and so is the case with Janhvi Kapoor’s studded Gucci sneakers.
When the Dhadak star returned home after attending Isha Ambani’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Itay, she picked a lavender top, flared jeans and a pair of Flashtrek multicolour metallic leather sneakers with removable crystals that costs a whopping Rs 1,17,000 (approx).
Here’s a closer look at the sneakers.
Bollywood celebs are known to indulge and leading the way is director-producer Karan Johar. His Gucci tote with an embroidered angry cat face on it is something we can never forget. It was quirky and desirable, until we found the price of his prized possession. It cost a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh.
He also had a Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag – a limited edition – worth $3,650. That is around Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.
Thinking of another trip you could have taken with that money? We are too.
