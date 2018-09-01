Janhvi Kapoor graces the cover of a magazine looking resplendent as ever

Janhvi Kapoor stuns on the cover of a popular magazine. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor stuns on the cover of a popular magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Just a movie old, Janhvi Kapoor has already impressed us with her amazing sartorial choices. Be it her numerous ethnic wear or her strong contemporary style statements, the 21-year-old sure know how to make heads turn. Recently, we spotted her gracing the cover of Grazia India’s September 2018 issue looking lovely as ever in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Her outfit comprised of an embroidered multi-coloured bustier teamed with tuxedo trousers. Styled by Pasham Alwani, she further accessorized her outfit with ‘Lock Me’ earrings and ‘Trio’ earrings from the same brand. A dewy sheen with red lips and soft wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look. Overall, we think she looked resplendent.

Apart from the cover photo, the other pictures too were high on the glam quotient. Kapoor was dressed in a monochrome outfit that included a knit bodysuit with a tuxedo blazer and sequinned trousers. A ‘New Wave Noir’ bag and ‘Headline’ pumps from Vuitton completed her look.

Wearing a belted jacket styled with track pants and a monochrome pumps, the Dhadak star made for an uber-chic style statement.

For another look, Kapoor opted for a sweatshirt teamed with tuxedo trousers.

She was also seen clad in an oversized, white A-line dress layered with a trench coat and black pumps.

Kapoor had earlier made her magazine debut on Vogue India’s June’18 issue. For the photo shoot, she was wrapped in the voluminous folds of a floral printed Louis Vuitton dress. Rife with multiple shades, stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorized the dress with a pair of earrings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Artist Subbu gave the actor nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows. We think the actor looked chic for her first solo magazine photo shoot.

