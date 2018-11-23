Janhvi Kapoor in an excessively ruffled crop top and long skirt fails to hit the mark

Time and again, Janhvi Kapoor has proved that she is the new fashionista in town. Right from her glamorous red carpet styles to her uber-chic airport fashion, the young actor knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Recently, we spotted the Dhadak actor attending the International Film Festival of India 2018 in Goa along with her father Boney Kapoor. The actor has quite often been spotted experimenting with her fashion and this was one such time.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kapoor was dressed in a skirt-blouse combo from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit included a pastel blue skirt featuring colourful butterfly embroidery that was teamed with an excessively ruffled crop top. While we really liked the skirt, we think the white blouse was a bit of a mismatch. Ghavri accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery from Jaipur Gems.

Even though her outfit failed to hit the mark this time, we think her makeup was right on point. A dewy palette with light smokey eyes and red lips rounded off her look beautifully.

Prior to this, we spotted Kapoor attending the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 dressed in a Reem Acra gown. She looked like a stunning bride in the white ensemble.

Stylist Ghavri rounded out the look with diamond jewellery and a nude make-up palette.