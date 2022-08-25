Janhvi Kapoor is raising the fashion quotient, one glamorous look at a time

Janhvi Kapoor has an enviable sense of style — a perfect blend of contemporary glam and old-school charm. As such, she experiments with a range of silhouettes, colours, and prints frequently. Of late, the actor has been serving us with some stunning party ‘fits that can be your inspiration for the next glam night.

Recently, she wore a lace corset top with a white mini skirt and a matching blazer, keeping it uber stylish. Janhvi accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and hoop earrings. Shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy lip colour completed her look.

Taking the sequin fashion game to next level, she slipped into a strappy shimmery red gown with a thigh-high slit and an uneven hemline. We love how she teamed the look with matching knee-high boots and bright red lip colour.

What better than a mini sequin dress for a fun night out with friends? Janhvi looked glamorous in this pink mini dress with a halter-neck and a plunging neckline. To accessorise this look, she opted for statement earrings and embellished stilettos.

Giving us major summer fashion goals, she wore a one-shoulder blue cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. Keeping it subtle, she ditched all accessories and added the finishing touches with pink eyeshadow, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

