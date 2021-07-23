Janhvi Kapoor gives the classic blazer a fashionable twist

Janhvi Kapoor creates quite an impact with her fashion choices. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a mark as a fashionista. Whether it is a casual dress or an elaborate red carpet outfit, her looks have always been on point. It was no different this time as she was spotted in an ensemble from RSR by Riti Rahul Shah.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the look was super chic as she looked lovely in a canary yellow tank tube top teamed with a matching blazer and a short skirt.

This was further accessorised with earrings from Viange — which kind of dulled down the impact of the outfit — but full marks to the Dhadak actor for pulling off the outfit so effortlessly.

Check out the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Credit must also be given to the stylist who has curated some of Janhvi’s most recent looks. One of them is this short beige bodycon ruched dress from the label Frisky.

Needless to say, the starlet amped up the glamour quotient manifold. Minimum accessories also worked wonders for the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Here are some other looks created by the stylist for Janhvi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

What do you think of her look?