Thursday, July 29, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a princess in this strapless tulle gown

The starlet's fashion sense has evolved and how. Her recent photo is a testimony to that

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 4:30:56 pm
foxy eyeliner look, what is foxy eyeliner look, how to ace foxy eyeliner look, step-by-step guide foxy eyeliner look, acing the foxy eyeliner look, how to get perfect foxy eyeliner look, indian express newsWhat do you think about the look? (Photo: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

We have always admired Janhvi Kapoor’s style and its evolution. So when the actor recently shared a picture in an ice blue gown, we could not help but admire the way she pulled off the ruffled tulle dress, which was styled by Meagan Concessio.

Keeping the look simple, she completed it with a lot of mascara, nude lip shade and hair tied in a messy way.

Check out the photo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the last couple of weeks, the actor has given us quite a few impressive looks, right from bodycon dresses to elaborate separates. Varied as they are, they were never not impressive. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What do you think of her current looks?

