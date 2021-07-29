Janhvi Kapoor looks like a princess in this strapless tulle gown

July 29, 2021 4:30:56 pm
We have always admired Janhvi Kapoor’s style and its evolution. So when the actor recently shared a picture in an ice blue gown, we could not help but admire the way she pulled off the ruffled tulle dress, which was styled by Meagan Concessio.
Keeping the look simple, she completed it with a lot of mascara, nude lip shade and hair tied in a messy way.
Check out the photo below.
View this post on Instagram
In the last couple of weeks, the actor has given us quite a few impressive looks, right from bodycon dresses to elaborate separates. Varied as they are, they were never not impressive. Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her current looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-