Janhvi Kapoor is a vision to behold in an off-shoulder jumpsuit; see pictures

If you have watched The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, you would know that Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. During an episode of the show, she spoke in their distinct accent for a quick laugh, but even otherwise, is often seen channeling their vibe through bodycon dresses.
Take for instance, her recent look where she was seen in an off-shoulder jumpsuit from the label Club L London.
Styled by Meagan Concessio, the look reminded us a lot of Kim Kardashian’s fashion aesthetic. The outfit was styled with subtle make-up, basic hairdo and matching footwear. Check out the pictures here.
In another instance, she was seen in a nude bodycon dress at Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khattar’s birthday party. Her choice of colour also matches Kim Kardashian’s style. The look was teamed with metallic-hued sneakers and accessorised with golden hoops and a pastel blue sling bag. Nude make-up and a ponytail added the finishing touches.
She also looked pretty in this silver shimmery body-hugging dress from Alexander Terekhov. We like how she gave it a sporty twist by teaming the dress with white sneakers. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and a matte make-up.
What do you think of her present look?
