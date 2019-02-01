Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in this lovely floral dress

Be it on the red carpet or just a casual nightout, Janhvi Kapoor usually manages to hit the mark. The starlet who is known for pulling off casual outfits like a pro, recently attended the screening of her cousin’s latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, dressed in a blue floral dress featuring a plunging neckline.

Advertising

The breezy dress looked lovely on her paired with the teal blue heels. Her make-up was kept simple with just a slight blush on her cheeks and light coral lips.

Check some of the pictures here.

Now, pulling off floral prints can get quite tricky but prior to Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha impressed us in a Massimo Dutti dress. Sinha broke the monotony of her attire by pairing it with a black tie-detail belt, which also accentuated her svelte figure.

Mohit Rai, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with a pair of beige heels from Monrow and a statement pendant from Azotiique. A nude make-up palette with matte lips, thickly-lined eyes, and a soft wavy hairdo rounded off her look well.