Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in this lovely floral dresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/janhvi-kapoor-floral-dress-latest-pics-5564911/

Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in this lovely floral dress

What we like about this floral dress is that it looked perfect for a casual night out. Janhvi Kapoor made a good choice. Check out the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor floral dress
Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. 

Be it on the red carpet or just a casual nightout, Janhvi Kapoor usually manages to hit the mark. The starlet who is known for pulling off casual outfits like a pro, recently attended the screening of her cousin’s latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, dressed in a blue floral dress featuring a plunging neckline.

The breezy dress looked lovely on her paired with the teal blue heels. Her make-up was kept simple with just a slight blush on her cheeks and light coral lips.

Check some of the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor floral dress
Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor floral dress
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in this floral dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Now, pulling off floral prints can get quite tricky but prior to Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha impressed us in a Massimo Dutti dress. Sinha broke the monotony of her attire by pairing it with a black tie-detail belt, which also accentuated her svelte figure.

Sonakshi Sinha, Loveyatri, Loveyatri screening, Sonakshi Sinha latest photos, Sonakshi Sinha fashion, Sonakshi Sinha updates, Sonakshi Sinha latest news, Sonakshi Sinha latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Sonakshi Sinha in Massimo Dutti. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi Sinha, Loveyatri, Loveyatri screening, Sonakshi Sinha latest photos, Sonakshi Sinha fashion, Sonakshi Sinha updates, Sonakshi Sinha latest news, Sonakshi Sinha latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Sonakshi Sinha at Loveyatri screening. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mohit Rai, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with a pair of beige heels from Monrow and a statement pendant from Azotiique. A nude make-up palette with matte lips, thickly-lined eyes, and a soft wavy hairdo rounded off her look well.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Learn from Sonam Kapoor on how to rock winter wear
2 Rajkummar Rao aces street style, one appearance at a time
3 Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Anita Dongre's collection adds a fresh spin to sustainable fashion