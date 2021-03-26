Celeb style: Elevate your fashion game with these 5 cues from Janhvi Kapoor

Over the last few weeks, Janhvi Kapoor has thoroughly impressed with her strong fashion game. From going vintage to opting for sequins or the basic T-shirt and jeans look, there is nothing the Dhadak actor has not experimented with. Not one to shy away from trying new trends, prints or silhouettes, Janhvi knows how to keep it stylish at all times.

Hence, we turned to her social media — where she regularly shares her outfit details — and dug out some major cues to amp up our style game.

If you too are looking for ideas to make a head-turning statement without putting in much effort, bookmark this!

Check out what we have in store for you below:

Go vintage with corsets

Corsets have made a major comeback. Here, Janhvi can be seen in a deep pink dress with corset-like detailing. However, you can always style corsets and bustier tops with a pair of jeans or a skirt.

Don’t ditch plain T-shirts

We totally agree with Janhvi’s caption, “Back to basics 👖 🤟🏼”. If minimal and fuss-free fashion is your vibe, then stick to your denim and T-shirts. Want to amp it up a bit? Tie a knot at the end of your T-shirt and instantly turn it into a crop top!

Bring the sexy back!

Backless dresses and tops have stood the test of time and never fail to make for a head-turning statement. Take cues from the Roohi actor’s recent fashion outing and plan your next outfit.

Sequins will be your best friend

While this is something Janhvi opted for on her “off day”, you can always fall back on sequins to jazz up your look. Ditch that old LBD and dazzle in a sequin dress.

Cut-out detailing for that extra oomph

Cut-out detailings can amp up your look in no time without trying too hard. If you look closely, Janhvi’s dress is really simple but the cutout detail near the waist elevates the look manifolds. If you are planning on investing in a dress, make sure you get your hands on something which has the right cuts!

