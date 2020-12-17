Janhvi Kapoor gives wedding fashion goals in this Arpita Mehta lehenga

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Jahnvi Kapoor’s affinity for ethnic clothes needs no introduction. She is often seen wearing pretty saris and lehengas. Of late, stylist Tanya Ghavri has been sharing a lot of throwback photos on Instagram, and also posted one featuring the Dhadak actor. And much like always, she looked gorgeous.

In the throwback picture, Janhvi is seen wearing a blue Arpita Mehta lehenga. We dig the details, especially the dupatta with mirrorwork border. The actor completed the look with open hair, basic makeup, and matching earrings.

Check out the picture below.

The stylist also shared pictures of other actors, and the most notable one being of Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a series of photos, Queen K, as Ghavri referred to her, looked stunning in a classic Anamika Khanna lehenga. The colour and style of the flowy outfit stood out, along with the interesting print on the ensemble.

The look was completed with hair tied in a neat hairdo and smokey eyes. Sharing the pictures, Ghavri wrote, “Using #ThrowbackThursday as the best excuse to reshare one of the most timeless pictures of Queen K!” adding “@kareenakapoorkhan – there is truly no one like you!”

We agree.

