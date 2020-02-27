Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in this blue asymmetrical dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s style is usually simple and understated. Yet, the Dhadak actor manages to stand out for being effortlessly chic. And it was no different recently when she stepped out in a blue asymmetrical dress from House Of ExC. Styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, the one-shoulder outfit with ruffle details looked lovely on her.
We quite liked the way the look was kept simple, and the outfit, featuring an interesting cutout detail around the waist, complimented her svelte frame.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
The coolest of them all schooling them on how to also sexy the effortless way! @janhvikapoor driving my blues away for an event today. Styled with – @miloni_s91 Assisted by – @rashika03 Outfit – @houseofexc @concept_84 Jewelry – @outhousejewellery @ateliermon @misho_designs Shoes – @publicdesire Make up – @tanvichemburkar Hair – @hot.hair.balloon Photos – @thehouseofpixels #MRStyles #teammrstyles #stylefile #jahnavikapoor #jhanvikapoor #cleebstyle #ootd
View this post on Instagram
The coolest of them all schooling them on how to also sexy the effortless way! @janhvikapoor driving my blues away for an event today. Styled with – @miloni_s91 Assisted by – @rashika03 Outfit – @houseofexc @concept_84 Jewelry – @outhousejewellery @ateliermon @misho_designs Shoes – @publicdesire Make up – @tanvichemburkar Hair – @hot.hair.balloon Photos – @thehouseofpixels #MRStyles #teammrstyles #stylefile #jahnavikapoor #jhanvikapoor #cleebstyle #ootd
View this post on Instagram
The coolest of them all schooling them on how to also sexy the effortless way! @janhvikapoor driving my blues away for an event today. Styled with – @miloni_s91 Assisted by – @rashika03 Outfit – @houseofexc @concept_84 Jewelry – @outhousejewellery @ateliermon @misho_designs Shoes – @publicdesire Make up – @tanvichemburkar Hair – @hot.hair.balloon Photos – @thehouseofpixels #MRStyles #teammrstyles #stylefile #jahnavikapoor #jhanvikapoor #cleebstyle #ootd
She almost always takes a simple dress and makes it better. Prior to this, she was spotted stepping out in a basic crop top paired with high-waist straight jeans. We really liked how understated and yet not-so-basic vibe of the look.
Choosing not to accessorise, she teamed the ensemble with a sling bag with a bright yellow strap.
What do you think of her recent look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.