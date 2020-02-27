Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in this blue asymmetrical dress

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a blue asymmetrical dress from House Of ExC. Click here to check out the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2020 3:00:56 pm
Lakme fashion week janhvi kapoor, janhvi kapoor latest photos, janhvi kapoor, valentines day outfit ideas, janhvi kapoor rahul mishra lakme fashion week, indian express What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor’s style is usually simple and understated. Yet, the Dhadak actor manages to stand out for being effortlessly chic. And it was no different recently when she stepped out in a blue asymmetrical dress from House Of ExC. Styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, the one-shoulder outfit with ruffle details looked lovely on her.

We quite liked the way the look was kept simple, and the outfit, featuring an interesting cutout detail around the waist, complimented her svelte frame.

Check out the pictures below:

 

 

 

 

She almost always takes a simple dress and makes it better. Prior to this, she was spotted stepping out in a basic crop top paired with high-waist straight jeans. We really liked how understated and yet not-so-basic vibe of the look.

Her hair was styled in soft curls. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Choosing not to accessorise, she teamed the ensemble with a sling bag with a bright yellow strap.

What do you think of her recent look?

