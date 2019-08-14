Jahnvi Kapoor nails both ethnic and athleisure wear; see pics

Ethnic wear — which seamlessly blends comfort and fashion — can be worn on any occasion. It can be styled in myriad ways and works well in any season. It is also not an unknown fact that actor Jahnvi Kapoor loves donning ethnic ensembles, and was recently spotted leaving her Pilates class in a printed white kurta and pants set.

Advertising

Teamed with a peach coloured dupatta with tassle details, Kapoor nailed the fuss-free look which was rounded out with matching juttis and silver jhumkis. But what caught our eyes was the Dhadak actor’s bright yellow Moschino SpongeBob bag, which added a pop of colour to the pastel look.

We feel the ensemble makes for the perfect choice for Raksha Bandhan! If you are confused about what to wear on the special occasion this year, you have you covered.

Check the pictures here.

But the actor can nail a trendy look with as much ease, and was spotted rocking athleisure wear at the airport recently. Pairing bright pink track pants with a white crop top, we like how the look was kept fuss-free. She rounded out her look with a similar neon pink bomber jacket which she tied around her waist.

Advertising

The look was both comfortable and striking and gets full points for being the ideal pick for travellers who like to experiment with their wardrobe. She rounded out the look with a pair of white sneakers and her favourite bucket bag.

Check the looks here.

The actor kept her make-up minimal and just opted for a hint of pink lip balm.

What do you think of her latest look?