Janhvi Kapoor gives lessons on casual fashion

Janhvi Kapoor may not be many a movie old, but the young starlet has already sent waves of inspiration in the fashion world with her excellent sartorial choices. From acing contemporary looks to nailing in ethnic wear, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan actor knows how to turn heads.

Recently, Kapoor was spotted wearing an off-shoulder blue cotton top that she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. Keeping her look fresh and minimal, she gave makeup a miss and kept her hair in casual curls. She accessorised her outfit with a coloured sling bag which had floral print over it and we think it went quite well with the outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

On another outing, Kapoor was seen in a pair of white jeggings teamed with a baby pink bralette and a white tank top. Her outfit was a perfect inspiration for gym wear as it is cool, comfortable and super easy to recreate.

Prior to this, the Dhadak actor was seen in a printed blue dress featuring a slit, that she teamed with a pair of matching churidar and statement silver earrings and she kept her makeup to a minimal. Even though we don’t have a problem with her minimal make-up, we definitely don’t feel the same way about her choice of outfit.

What do you think of her latest look?