Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor gives lessons on casual fashionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/janhvi-kapoor-fashion-5539420/

Janhvi Kapoor gives lessons on casual fashion

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing an off-shoulder blue cotton top that she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. Keeping her look fresh and minimal, she gave makeup a miss and kept her hair in casual curls.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor post gym, Janhvi Kapoor pictures, Janhvi Kapoor movies, indian express, indian express news
Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices hardly disappoint. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor may not be many a movie old, but the young starlet has already sent waves of inspiration in the fashion world with her excellent sartorial choices. From acing contemporary looks to nailing in ethnic wear, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan actor knows how to turn heads.

Recently, Kapoor was spotted wearing an off-shoulder blue cotton top that she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. Keeping her look fresh and minimal, she gave makeup a miss and kept her hair in casual curls. She accessorised her outfit with a coloured sling bag which had floral print over it and we think it went quite well with the outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

On another outing, Kapoor was seen in a pair of white jeggings teamed with a baby pink bralette and a white tank top. Her outfit was a perfect inspiration for gym wear as it is cool, comfortable and super easy to recreate.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion
Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing white gym gear. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Dhadak actor was seen in a printed blue dress featuring a slit, that she teamed with a pair of matching churidar and statement silver earrings and she kept her makeup to a minimal. Even though we don’t have a problem with her minimal make-up, we definitely don’t feel the same way about her choice of outfit.

Advertising
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest fashion, janhvi kapoor style, janhvi kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic wear, Janhvi Kapoor salwar suit, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Janhvi Kapoor in an all-blue outfit. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest fashion, janhvi kapoor style, janhvi kapoor updates, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic wear, Janhvi Kapoor salwar suit, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Janvhi Kapoor at Soho House, Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a secret love for ethnic attires; here's the proof
2 Shantanu and Nikhil are Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019 grand finale designers
3 Sara Ali Khan can ace any look; here's proof