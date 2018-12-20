Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in this Faraz Manan ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor, more often than not, has been on point with her fashion game. Recently, the Dhadak actor attended the Lokmat Style Awards in a white Faraz Manan ensemble. The gown with the intricate sequin design, and sharp cuts looked lovely on her. Full points to the starlet for pulling off the outfit with such grace and charm.

Advertising

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept subtle and extremely low on accessories.

This really is a refreshing change, since she did not quite impress us in her last two appearances. Prior to this, she was spotted donning a leopard print midi as she attended the premiere of Netflix original Selection Day. The outfit was teamed with a pair of black boots and golden earrings. Hair left loose and a dash of red lipstick rounded out the look.

She was also spotted wearing a Reem Acra maxi dress at an event. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the dress didn’t look nice and the chokers and the flaky make-up made matters only worse.

Kapoor has often experimented with her fashion choices and even if she does get some things wrong, it is always interesting to see what she has in store.