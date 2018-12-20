Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in this Faraz Manan ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the Lokmat Style Awards looking gorgeous in a white Faraz Manan ensemble. Click here to check the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor nails the party season look. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, more often than not, has been on point with her fashion game. Recently, the Dhadak actor attended the Lokmat Style Awards in a white Faraz Manan ensemble. The gown with the intricate sequin design, and sharp cuts looked lovely on her. Full points to the starlet for pulling off the outfit with such grace and charm.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept subtle and extremely low on accessories.

This really is a refreshing change, since she did not quite impress us in her last two appearances. Prior to this, she was spotted donning a leopard print midi as she attended the premiere of Netflix original Selection Day. The outfit was teamed with a pair of black boots and golden earrings. Hair left loose and a dash of red lipstick rounded out the look.

However, she looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished white lehenga from Falguni & Shane Peacock. The ensemble was teamed with a sheer dupatta and a sequin top. Tousled hair, bright lipstick and well-defined eyes rounded off the look.
Kapoor has often experimented with her fashion choices and even if she does get some things wrong, it is always interesting to see what she has in store.

