Janhvi Kapoor’s easy-breezy ethnic fashion can be easily recreated

Be it heavily embroidered anarkalis and lehengas or easy-breezy ethnic wear, Janhvi Kapoor’s romance with traditional attires has mostly been impressive. Yet again, the actor was spotted sashaying down the streets of Mumbai donning a purple-hued kurta teamed with printed flared palazzos and a blue dupatta. Although we are not a fan of the colour combination, we like how comfortable it seems and a nice option to sport during summers.

The 21-year-old further accessorised her outfit with a pair of silver juttis and matching statement earrings. Minimal make-up and glossy lips with a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

The Dhadak star was also seen at the airport recently, looking lovely in a floral print, white and purple anarkali featuring a plunging neckline. Combining her outfit with silver jhumkis and matching juttis, she rounded out her look well.

A few days ago, Kapoor made her debut on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week’18 wherein she made a glamorous entry in a Nachiket Barve lehenga. The floral embroidered, multi-coloured outfit worn by the actor was teamed with a pink dupatta and accessorised with statement earrings. Needless to say, she looked stunning in it.

