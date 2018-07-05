Janhvi Kapoor’s latest looks for Dhadak promotion are easy-breezy; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor is giving us fashion goals, one outfit at a time. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor is giving us fashion goals, one outfit at a time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As we all know, Janhvi Kapoor is on a promtional spree for her upcoming film Dhadak and from hopping cities to attending press conferences, she and her co-star Ishaan Khatter are pulling out all cards to mesmerise and entice people to watch the romantic drama. In the midst of all this, the starlet has also managed to impress us with her sartorical choices. Recently, she was seen in a lovely white heavilly embroidered white top that she teamed with a peacock blue long skirt from Anushree.

Styling it with silver statement jhumkas and her hair neatly tied up, we think she looked lovely. The ensemble is also a great choice for this humid weather.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor has mostly donned ethnic wear while promoting Dhadak. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor has mostly donned ethnic wear while promoting Dhadak. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor and her romance with ethnic wear

Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble is perfect for the humid season. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble is perfect for the humid season. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her second look, she was spotted wearing a floral side slit dress from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection. We love the casually tousled hair that have a fuss-free feel to it. A pair of white pumps and minimal make-up rounded out her look.

Prior to this, while promoting her film on a show, the 21-year-old was seen in a custom-made floral print skirt featuring tassels. it was styled with a high-neck baby pink top, both of which were from Punit Balana. The look was accessorised by a pair of jhumkas.

What do you think of her looks? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd