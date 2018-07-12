Janhvi Kapoor channels Arabian princess vibes in this fusion outfit

Janhvi Kapoor pulls a stunner in a Nikasha outfit for Dhadak promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor pulls a stunner in a Nikasha outfit for Dhadak promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Ever since Dhadak promotions have gained momentum, we have increasingly seen Janhvi Kapoor opt for fusion ensembles. From her crop top-skirt set to the most recent dhoti pants, the 21-year-old is, undoubtedly, bringing her A-game.

This time, the starlet picked a floral printed halter neck top, paired with matching dhoti pants from Nikasha. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of silver and pink jhumkis from Mymotifs, metallic bangles and gold Needledust jutis.

With subdued make-up and a fishtail braid, the actor gave us some Arabian princess vibes.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s romance with pastels is captivating

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a sunset orange and yellow angrakha kurti with a waist-high slit from Manish Malhotra which she had worn with a pair of distressed denims. We think the bright colours had added to the charm, but what we hadn’t liked were the cold shoulder details and the beige and pink floral work on her sleeves.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ look in an ice blue patiala suit is disappointing

While this one had been a miss, we had loved the Manish Malhotra designer piece she had stepped out in for the shoot of Dance Deewane. Resplendent in a white lehenga and embellished choli, the actor had looked radiant. A pair of statement earrings, nude make-up with glossy lips and a wavy hairdo had given finishing touches.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit look radiant as they pose together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd