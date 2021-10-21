‘Who dialed the ‘50s?’: Janhvi Kapoor channels retro glamour in Manish Malhotra sari

October 21, 2021 3:50:53 pm
We have seen Janhvi Kapoor don exquisite Manish Malhotra creations on several occasions. This time, the 24-year-old channelled retro glamour in an elegant sari by the designer.
The Roohi actor looked lovely in a plain pink chiffon sari, teamed with an embellished strappy blouse — the balanced combination being quite soothing to the eyes.
The sari featured an embroidered hem while the plunging blouse, which was also backless, added a dash of oomph to the overall look. “Who dialed the ‘50s?” Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram.
Janhvi accessorised the look with a pair of big jhumkas, glossy lips and eyeliner. Looking dreamy, she rounded the look with a messy bun.
Janhvi’s makeup was done by Riviera Lynn while her hair was styled by Florian Hurel.
This is not the first time Janhvi wore a Manish Malhotra sari. Here are some other times she wore saris by the designer.
