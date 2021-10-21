scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
‘Who dialed the ‘50s?’: Janhvi Kapoor channels retro glamour in Manish Malhotra sari

Janhvi Kapoor teamed the plain sari with a sequin blouse -- check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 3:50:53 pm
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor can pull off saris really well. (Source: manishmalhotraworld/Instagram)

We have seen Janhvi Kapoor don exquisite Manish Malhotra creations on several occasions. This time, the 24-year-old channelled retro glamour in an elegant sari by the designer.

The Roohi actor looked lovely in a plain pink chiffon sari, teamed with an embellished strappy blouse — the balanced combination being quite soothing to the eyes.

The sari featured an embroidered hem while the plunging blouse, which was also backless, added a dash of oomph to the overall look. “Who dialed the ‘50s?” Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram.

Janhvi accessorised the look with a pair of big jhumkas, glossy lips and eyeliner. Looking dreamy, she rounded the look with a messy bun.

Janhvi’s makeup was done by Riviera Lynn while her hair was styled by Florian Hurel.

This is not the first time Janhvi wore a Manish Malhotra sari. Here are some other times she wore saris by the designer.

