Monday, February 28, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor channels a cosy-glam vibe in recent pictures; take a look

Take a look at the 24-year-old actor's sublime style.

New Delhi
February 28, 2022 10:50:03 am
Comfortable yet stylish, we loved Jahnvi's ethereal pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices, both on and off-screen, never fail to make an impression!

While she can carry off anything, from dreamy lehenga sets to western silhouettes, the Dhadak star’s personal style is studded with comfortable athleisure, relaxed fits, bright colours and kitschy designs.

As such, when she posted some photographs on Instagram, we couldn’t help but admire the distinctly cosy-glam vibe that she channelled. Posing indoors in a dreamy setting, Janhvi looked ethereal.

In the pictures, the Roohi actor is seen lounging in an off-white ribbed co-ord set.

 

Styled by Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz, the look was kept simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of lip colour and tousled hair.

In a separate set of pictures, Jahnvi channelled ’80s-Hollywood charm, posing in a black satin dress, messy hair and barely-there make-up. Take a look at the post here:

 

The Ghost Stories actor accessorised the look with dainty golden hoops and a matching golden ring. We loved the setting of the photographs as she posed gazing at a gilded mirror.

