Janhvi Kapoor channels a cosy-glam vibe in recent pictures; take a look

Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices, both on and off-screen, never fail to make an impression!

While she can carry off anything, from dreamy lehenga sets to western silhouettes, the Dhadak star’s personal style is studded with comfortable athleisure, relaxed fits, bright colours and kitschy designs.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pictures prove that she is a water baby

As such, when she posted some photographs on Instagram, we couldn’t help but admire the distinctly cosy-glam vibe that she channelled. Posing indoors in a dreamy setting, Janhvi looked ethereal.

In the pictures, the Roohi actor is seen lounging in an off-white ribbed co-ord set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Styled by Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz, the look was kept simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of lip colour and tousled hair.

In a separate set of pictures, Jahnvi channelled ’80s-Hollywood charm, posing in a black satin dress, messy hair and barely-there make-up. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The Ghost Stories actor accessorised the look with dainty golden hoops and a matching golden ring. We loved the setting of the photographs as she posed gazing at a gilded mirror.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!