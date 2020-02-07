Janhvi Kapoor’s casual wardrobe is every girl’s dream; here’s proof

Janhvi Kapoor: We love how the actor opts for casual wear off-camera. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Janhvi Kapoor: We love how the actor opts for casual wear off-camera. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

If there is one celebrity who aces casual ethnic wear, then we would say it is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. Effortless, fuss-free yet trendy, is how one can best describe her off-duty looks which primarily have her wearing kurta pyjamas. And her recent outing was no different. For the unveiling of Surinder Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai’s Chembur, for which the entire Kapoor family came together, Janhvi was at her ethnic casual best!

The striking ice blue kurta, which was teamed with white straight pants, was the perfect pick for the day event. Also, the lightweight fabric makes it fuss-free and easy to manage. Keeping it basic, the Dhadak actor completed the look with silver earrings, blow dried hair and strappy footwear.

Take a look at the pictures here.

We like how the actor kept it basic (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the actor kept it basic (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The kurta was paired with white pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The kurta was paired with white pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier today, the Ghost Sories actor was seen stepping out after a workout session in a white midi dress that featured knot details on the straps. A perfect pick for a beach vacay, we say. Pink-tinted lips, sling bag and basic slippers rounded off her look.

The actor after her workout session. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor after her workout session. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The white midi dress is perfect for a beach vacation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The white midi dress is perfect for a beach vacation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since we are fans of her casual ethnic looks, we have compiled some of her best looks.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks lovely in a printed white kurta and pants set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jahnvi Kapoor looks lovely in a printed white kurta and pants set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor nailed the ethnic look yet again — in a warm yellow printed cotton kurti paired with loose pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor nailed the ethnic look yet again — in a warm yellow printed cotton kurti paired with loose pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi looked lovely in the ivory kurta and cropped matching trousers with a tasselled hemline. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi looked lovely in the ivory kurta and cropped matching trousers with a tasselled hemline. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor looked summer-ready in a peach coloured churidar and kurta. She paired the floral printed ethnic wear with a pair of white juttis and oxidised silver jhumkis. Janhvi Kapoor looked summer-ready in a peach coloured churidar and kurta. She paired the floral printed ethnic wear with a pair of white juttis and oxidised silver jhumkis.

Which is your favourite look?

