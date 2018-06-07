Janhvi Kapoor shows how to add oomph to your casual look with this easy trick

Janhvi Kapoor keeps her style statement casual in a yellow tee and distressed denims. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor keeps her style statement casual in a yellow tee and distressed denims. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Be it ethnic wear, glamorous gowns or casual wear, Janhvi Kapoor rarely fails to make heads turn. A promising fashionista, it won’t be wrong to say that the Dhadak star has been captivating hearts with her beautiful style statements. Remember the lovely sari she stepped out in to receive the National Award on behalf of her mother?

However, this time the actor made a laid-back style statement (but no less impressive) in casual wear. Wearing a yellow tee and a pair of distressed denim jeans, the actor added oomph to the look with a snazzy pair of white and gold shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at a restaurant with her friends. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted at a restaurant with her friends. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor kept her style casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor kept her style casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow tee paired with distressed jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow tee paired with distressed jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a white tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a white tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Kapoor left a mark with her debut on the magazine cover of Vogue. For the photo shoot, she had been wrapped in the voluminous folds of a floral printed Louis Vuitton dress. Rife with multiple shades, stylist Priyanka Kapadia had accessorised the dress with a pair of earrings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Artist Subbu had given the actor nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

