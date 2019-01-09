Janhvi Kapoor’s electric blue ethnic wear is a big letdown

Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a printed blue dress featuring a slit on it that she teamed with a pair of matching trousers. Check out the pictures here.

Take a look at the latest style file of Janhvi Kapoor. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at Soho House in Mumbai clad in an all-blue outfit. Known for her safe sartorial choices, this time the Dhadak actor picked a printed blue dress featuring a slit on it that she teamed with a pair of matching trousers, and statement silver earrings.

We are not too fond of the look. Even though we don’t have a problem with her minimal make-up, we definitely don’t feel the same about her choice of outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in an all-blue outfit. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janvhi Kapoor at Soho House, Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Speaking of Kapoor’s sartorial choices, the youngster was spotted a few days ago looking lovely in blue. Pairing the ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, we think she managed to pull off the look rather well.

Jahnvi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The 21-year-old was also seen giving us party wear goals in a sequin emerald green ensemble from Prabal Gurung’s collection. Keeping her accessories minimal, she went for beachy waves and thickly-lined eyes that complemented her outfit well.

What do you think about the actor’s latest style statement?

