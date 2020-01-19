Janhvi Kapoor gives real 90s vibe in this Arpita Mehta sari; see pics

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the many young breed of actors who impresses us with her increasingly-assured sartorial choices. The Dhadak actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a pink sari from Arpita Mehta. The sari had an intricately embroidered border and was paired with a matching blouse.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with bangles and maang tikka. The look was rounded out with dishevelled hair, filled-in eyebrows and pink lipstick.

During the promotions of Ghost Stories, the actor impressed us a great deal with her fashion choices. In one of the looks, she was seen donning a chocolate brown bodycon dress by Alexandre Vauthier. The body-hugging outfit stood out for its thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The look was completed with soft nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and messy hairdo.

For the other look, she stepped out in a white corset top that she paired with classic blue denims. We really liked the tie back detail in the top. The look was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, messy ponytail and pointy-toed stilettos.

