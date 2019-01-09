Janhvi Kapoor cuts a lovely picture in this intricately embroidered peach lehenga

It’s no secret that Janhvi Kapoor loves ethnic wear and she manages to turn heads on most occasions. This is one of those instances where the Dhadak actor was seen looking stunning in an intricately embroidered peach lehenga by Anushree Reddy.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the outfit looked lovely on her. Winged eyeliner and a bright shade of lipstick completed the look.

Prior to this, at producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding, she was spotted in a beautiful lehenga designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. Styled by Ghavri, the actor chose a white embellished lehenga and teamed that with a shimmery blouse. The look was accessorised with statement rings and stunning earrings. Hair styled into soft waves, a bright shade of maroon lipstick and well-defined eyes completed the look.

She stunned all even during the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur. One of her most memorable looks is a handwoven bandhini sari by Manish Malhotra. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece while hair tied in a loose bun and red lips completed the look.

Last year, the actor also gave a memorable tribute to her mother Sridevi when she wore a custom-made chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta. Ghavri, who styled the actor for the event, acknowledged the same. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Being awarded the rising talent of the year at the royal Norwegian consulate general @janhvikapoor in a custom @arpita__mehta saree today is an ode to one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian cinema,sridevi! An ode to chandni.”

What do you think of her recent look?