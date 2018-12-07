Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Pandey: Who nailed the jeans-crop top combo better?

While attending the screening of Kedarnath, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey kept their style statement right on point with denims and crop tops. Check out the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Ananya Pandey were seen in crop top-jeans combo at the screening of Kedarnath. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie Kedarnath, which has hit the theaters today, had a special screening on Wednesday. The event was graced by many Bollywood actors including newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. For the occasion, both the youngsters kept their style statement right on point in denims and crop tops.

The Dhadak actor looked lovely in a blue, floral printed, wrap-over top featuring ruched sleeves. She styled it with a pair of ripped blue jeans and added a pop of colour to her look by teaming her outfit with red and yellow strappy heels. A dewy palette with hair styled in waves rounded off her look beautifully.

Janhvi Kapoor at Kedarnath screening. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor in a blue outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey, who is all set to debut on the big screen with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 was seen in a pair of red jeans teamed with a white long sleeves tee featuring a knotted detail. A pair of beige peep-toe heels and a gold chain were accessorised with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Ananya Pandey at Kedarnath screening. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Pandey in a red and white outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We think both Kapoor and Pandey looked nice.

