Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday ring in Christmas with red

Ring in the Christmas with red! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Ring in the Christmas with red! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

New kids in the Bollywood block, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have shown potential on-screen and they have left no stone unturned when it comes to fashion as well. Both the actors were spotted in red, giving us Christmas vibes.

Ananya Panday, who is currently on cloud nine with her latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh and is just two films old, enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Recently, the actor was snapped looking pretty in a red off-shoulder dress and we are in complete awe of her.

Take a look at the pictures:

All smiles at an event, Ananya Panday looks stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) All smiles at an event, Ananya Panday looks stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya looks pretty in this off-shoulder red flare dress from Rutu Neeva. To pull off her look, she went for red strappy heels and hair tied in a neat ponytail with a few strands left open on the front. Styled by Ami Patel, her makeup was simple, with a flawless base and a hint of pink on her lips.

She paints a pretty picture in red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She paints a pretty picture in red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Jahnvi Kapoor kept it stylish for Bhaane’s 7th-anniversary party in Mumbai in a red belted blazer dress.

The Dhadak actor opted for a red blazer dress designed by Fleur du Mal but gave the bold look a millennial twist by pairing it with a pair of comfortable white chunky sneakers. The choice of footwear gave Kapoor’s red dress a casual spin. She chose to keep her look fuss-free by skipping on any heavy jewellery and makeup. Super straight hair, a hint of lip gloss and a generous amount of mascara completed her look for the night out.

Curious about her look? Take a closer look.

