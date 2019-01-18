Janhvi Kapoor fails to impress in an Anamika Khanna outfit

The Lions Gold Awards 2019 saw a host of Bollywood actors gracing the red carpet in glamorous attires. The gala night saw celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Warina Hussain, Nushrat Bharucha, Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy, Saqib Saleem, Harshad Chopra, Surbhi Chandra, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth. Among all the celebrities, it was Janhvi Kapoor who caught our attention with her Anamika Khanna outfit. Although the Dhadak actor is known for her impressive fashion choices, this time she made a rare fashion faux pas.

The fusion outfit included a pair of white and hot pink, embroidered pants along with a matching skirt. It was teamed with a sleeveless, quirkily embroidered blouse that had tassels on it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kapoor’s attire was paired with statement jewellery, which comprised of a choker and earrings from Amrapali Jewels. A pair of black strappy heels rounded off her look. We think her outfit missed the mark and she could have opted for something better.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Speaking of Kapoor’s traditional attires, previously the youngster turned up looking a million bucks in a green Manish Malhotra sari. While attending, the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur, she wore the handwoven bandhini sari, teamed with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse. We think she looked lovely. The ensemble was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece. Dewy make-up, hair tied in a loose bun and red lips complemented the look.

What do you think of Kapoor’s latest look?