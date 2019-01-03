Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor in this bright yellow-pink kurti-patiala set fails to impress

When it comes to airport fashion, Janhvi Kapoor has mostly left us impressed with her sartorial choices. But the same can’t be said about her latest look – the actor failed to impress in a bright yellow and hot pink kurti-patiala set.

While sashaying down the Mumbai airport along with sister Khushi and her father Boney, the Dhadak actor picked the bright-hued outfit featuring gold embellishments on the hemline that was styled with Fizzy Goblet mojaris. Statement drop earrings and a blue sling bag rounded off her look. We think she could have done better.

On the other hand, Khushi’s floral embroidered, light-hued salwar suit seemed easy-breezy and a great choice to include in one’s wardrobe.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Unlike her recent fashion fail, Janhvi was previously spotted giving us some major style goals as she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India’s January 2019 issue.

For the cover, the 21-year-old sported short hair with bangs that added freshness to her look. Flaunting those bangs, she upped the oomph factor in a silver dress, handwoven with new age textile from Amit Aggarwal’s collection. Styled by Samar Rajput, her outfit was teamed with a multi-coloured sequinned jacket from Purple Paisley.

Letting her outfit and hairstyle do all the talking, she kept her make-up minimal and rounded out the look with black nail polish and pale pink lips.