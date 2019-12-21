Janhvi Kapoor takes the white ethnic route with a fun spin; see pics

See the latest pictures to take a closer peek at her OOTD. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) See the latest pictures to take a closer peek at her OOTD. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Be it a girls’ night out or airport looks, Janhvi Kapoor’s classic white kurta-pyjama paired with vibrant dupattas showcase an envy-worthy closet. From heavily embroidered numbers for weddings to printed versions at the airport, the actor has a kurta for almost every occasion.

Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted at the screening of Sepia in Mumbai, for which she took the ethnic route with a fun spin, opting for an ivory kurta with and cropped ivory trousers with a tasselled hemline.

She paired it with a printed silk dupatta showcasing red micro florals that instantly made it visually interesting. For her night out, Kapoor rounded off her ethnic ensemble with a multicoloured embroidered clutch that added a bohemian vibe to her outfit. To complete the look, she wore comfortable Kolhapuri flats in silver.

She paired it with a printed silk dupatta showcasing red micro florals that instantly made it visually interesting. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She paired it with a printed silk dupatta showcasing red micro florals that instantly made it visually interesting. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhadak actor was spotted attending the screening of Sepia in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Dhadak actor was spotted attending the screening of Sepia in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you wish for classic, comfortable yet statement-making ethnics, invest in floral kurtas and vibrant dupattas, sprucing up the look with silver earrings and neutral juttis to go with all kinds of outfits.

Recently, after spending time in Benares with her friends, Kapoor was back in Mumbai with her friend. She wore an ivory ensemble with a relaxed fit, which made it a practical pick for travelling, but can also work well for a small puja at home.

If you wish to have such classic ethnics that are comfortable yet make a statement, invest in a floral kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) If you wish to have such classic ethnics that are comfortable yet make a statement, invest in a floral kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, after spending time in Benares with her friends, Kapoor was back in Mumbai, seen with a friend. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Recently, after spending time in Benares with her friends, Kapoor was back in Mumbai, seen with a friend. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The light gota patti detailing along the hem of her kurta and trousers added just a touch of shine to the fuss-free look. Kapoor went with fail-safe accessories to pull the look together with a pair of ivory juttis and an embroidered handbag.

