Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a gold embellished lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Janhvi Kapoor hardly misses the mark when it comes to picking an outfit and is known for carrying any look with utmost elan. Recently, Kapoor turned heads when she was spotted attending Umang 2019, Mumbai Police’s annual cultural festival. For the occasion, the actor picked a beautiful gold embellished Anarkali from the label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

For the makeup, she went with subtle nude shades and did her hair beautifully in natural curls with messy centre parted braids. Accessorising her outfit with statement ethnic earrings, the actor looked rather elegant in the ensemble.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, Kapoor turned heads when she was spotted attending famous producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding. For the occasion, the actor picked a white embellished lehenga that she teamed with a shimmery blouse and a white dupatta from the label Falguni Shane Peacock.

Accessorising her outfit with beautiful earrings and statement rings, we liked how the actor kept her ensemble simple yet classy. Hair curled into soft waves went well with her outfit. Well defined eyes and a shade of maroon on her lips rounded off her look rather nicely.