Monday, July 18, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s outfits on Koffee With Karan are perfect for a date night

Prior to the episode launch, host Karan Johar had shared the teaser on Instagram and written: "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 8:00:46 pm
Sara ALi Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Koffee with KaranJanhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Janhvi Instagram)

In its most recent episode, Koffee with Karan hosted two young stars — Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. While we enjoyed their conversations on the couch, we just couldn’t get enough of their chic style choices.

The actors, while keeping it simple, ensured that they made heads turn with their stylish appearances on screen.

Janhvi played with sequins as she opted for a sculpted gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Letting her shimmery outfit do all the talking, the actor completed the look with nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, contour, blush, and perfectly blow-dried hair.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

Sara, on the other hand, kept it elegant in a simple black and white collared dress with a silk bow on it. Wearing her hair loose, the Kedarnath actor paired the mini outfit with stylish white heels, and completed the fashionable look with a hint of colour on her lips and cheeks. We like how she added a hint of bling with golden ear studs.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 

Earlier, Alia Bhatt — who featured on the first episode with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh — looked stunning in a pink cut-out printed mini dress.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor styled her Magda Butrym dress with red pencil heels and her massive wedding diamond ring.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared some pictures that she captioned, “How I sipped some koffee this year.”

