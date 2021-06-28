Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are here to give major beach fashion goals

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Meagan Concessio/Instagram)

In between lockdowns, many celebrities travelled to Maldives and other beach destinations for a breather. And while it might have been some time since then, pictures on social media continue to ignite wanderlust. As such, celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio recently shared two pictures of the Kapoor sisters — Janhvi and Khushi — giving us major beach fashion goals.

In one of them, Janhvi was seen in a tangerine two-piece set from the label Flirtatious. The bikini off-shoulder top was teamed with matching bottoms and a shrug.

As much as we loved the look, it is her younger sister Khushi who really stole the show. The starlet was also seen in a creation from the same brand — strappy crop top, high-waist bottoms and matching shrug. Keeping it chic, the lavendar outfit was accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Dhadak actor took social media by storm by sharing pictures from the vacation.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype”.