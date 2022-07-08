James Caan dies at 82: Reminiscing the actor’s iconic on-screen looks

The Godfather actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday.

The demise of the actor, who also starred in movies like Elf, Brian’s Song, and The Gambler, came as a shock to the world, with many celebrities — from Anupam Kher to Adam Sandler — paying their respects on social media.

Famously known as ‘Jimmy’ to his friends, Caan not only impressed audiences with his versatile acting, but was also admired for his charming persona and impeccable style.

(Source: James Caan/Twitter)

As such, here are some iconic looks of the legendary actor.

In Brian’s Song, Caan essayed the role of footballer Brian Piccolo — a performance that earned him an Emmy Award. His friendship with teammate Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams) portraying interracial camaraderie broke unconventional notions people had in those days, which truly left a mark.

James Caan played the role of Brian Piccolo in Brian's Song which was based on a true story. (Source: James Caan/Twitter)

His character, which broadly focused on football, shone in a 41-numbered jersey with huge padded shoulders. The look was paired with a white jogger and studs worn to play the sport.

Playing the role of one of the three racers in Howard Hawks film, Red Line 7000, presented Caan on the racetrack dressed in a low-key chic white-coloured onesie. The jumpsuit also had his character’s name — Mike Marsh — embroidered on it.

Red Line 7000 was released in the year 1965. (Source: James Caan/Twitter)

A key character in another one of Howard Hawks’ films, Caan donned a vintage leather jacket that had the signature fringe sewed on it. The role of Mississippi in El Dorado also introduced the retro cowboy-style hat which created quite the hype back then.

El Dorado also has the actor John Wayne playing the role of Cole Thornton. (Source: James Caan/Twitter)

He immortalised himself in the role of Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in The Godfather. One of the scenes which single-handedly topped the charts, was that of Sonny being fatally shot multiple times when he gets out of a car in a grey pant-suit paired with a collared sky blue formal shirt.

The Godfather was released on 24 March, 1972 and has been an epic film till date. (Source: James Caan/Twitter)

Earning him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his work in The Godfather, Sonny is, till date, a fan-favourite and considered to be the heart of the film.

