Jalsa actor Vidya Balan ditches saris for chic formal wear; take a look

Vidya Balan’s love for graceful and simple saris is well known. Be it red carpets or casual events — she always manages to give classic style goals in the six yards of elegance. For the promotions of her latest release, however, the actor ditched saris for chic and edgy formals, and we are definitely not complaining.

Vidya was seen serving stunning business-chic looks that we can’t wait to recreate. To know how she styled them, read on!

Keeping it bold and edgy, she donned a checked monochrome power suit, teamed with a black tank top from Protteaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

She opted for a pair of brown heels, and accessorised with gold hoop earrings and rings.

ALSO READ | The Kardashians wow in all-black outfits as they reveal their upcoming show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Tying her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail, Vidya added the finishing touches with brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and dark brown lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In another look, she was seen wearing a strappy black midi dress with a fitted bodice and flowy, pleated bottom. Keeping it formal, she styled the dress with an olive green blazer with power shoulders from Zara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

She completed the look with just a pair of star-shaped gold hoop earrings and black platform heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

With her hair styled in a sleek bun, she rounded off the look with subtle eyeshadow, mascara laden kohled eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!