Janhvi Kapoor slays yet another 2021 fashion trend; looks lovely in a kaftan set

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista, who loves to experiment with her style. As such, the Gunjan Saxena actor slayed every style trend in 2021 — from co-ords to blazer sets, and much more. So it was not surprising when she jumped on the kaftan bandwagon, too.

The actor, recently, took to Instagram to share photos of her wearing a stunning white and golden custom kaftan set from designer Manish Malhotra. Posing against the golden desert of Saudi Arabia, she channeled bohemian fashion with a tinge of exotic. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram

The knee length kaftan featured a white and golden pattern with intricate detailing, and also a drawstring to cinch the waist. It was styled with matching ivory trousers.

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Janhvi’s make-up complimented her breezy outfit.

View this post on Instagram

Shades of golden and bronze were the choice of the day — shimmery eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter and a nude lipstick. We loved the hair accessory she wore.

View this post on Instagram

Were you inspired to wear kaftans in 2021? Let us know!

