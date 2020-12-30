We can’t take our eyes off Janhvi Kapoor on this magazine cover; see pic

It would not be wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in ethnic outfits. Always. So when we spotted the Dhadak actor on the cover of a magazine in a Ritu Kumar lehenga, we knew we were in for a fashionable treat!
The peach ensemble with intricate motifs was teamed with a matching blouse. What really worked was the way the pastel shade stood out on its own, single-handedly elevating the look. The simple look was pulled together with a tinge of bronzer on her cheeks and a hint of gold on her eyes and accessorised with a choker, earrings and matching maangtika.
In case you are looking to wear something for a morning wedding event, your search ends right here.
The actor really works her charm in ethnic outfits. For instance, she looked lovely in this sparkling yellow Manish Malhotra sari. The look was pulled together with a messy hairdo and smokey eyes.
What do you think of her look?
