Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

We can’t take our eyes off Janhvi Kapoor on this magazine cover; see pic

What do you think about her latest look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2020 3:51:01 pm
janhvi kapoor, manish malhotraWhat do you think about her look? (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram | Representative Photo)

It would not be wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in ethnic outfits. Always. So when we spotted the Dhadak actor on the cover of a magazine in a Ritu Kumar lehenga, we knew we were in for a fashionable treat!

The peach ensemble with intricate motifs was teamed with a matching blouse. What really worked was the way the pastel shade stood out on its own, single-handedly elevating the look. The simple look was pulled together with a tinge of bronzer on her cheeks and a hint of gold on her eyes and accessorised with a choker, earrings and matching maangtika.

In case you are looking to wear something for a morning wedding event, your search ends right here.

Check out the picture here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actor really works her charm in ethnic outfits. For instance, she looked lovely in this sparkling yellow Manish Malhotra sari. The look was pulled together with a messy hairdo and smokey eyes.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

