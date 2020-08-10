scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 10, 2020
Top News

Ethnic fashion goals: Jahnvi Kapoor keeps it bright in yellow ensemble (pics inside)

Jahnvi Kapoor had stepped out in a basic kurti set and we loved the look. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 4:40:18 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla |File Photo)

Jahnvi Kapoor, who is all geared for the promotions of her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was recently spotted in a yellow kurta set from the label, Gulabo Jaipur. The lace work on the outfit really stood out as she completed the simple look with hair tied in a ponytail, and the latest accessory on the block: a face mask.

The thing about this outfit is how it can work so well as a morning wear as well as an evening one. While Janhvi’s fondness for ethnic needs no retelling, it seems like she has started experimenting with colours and giving her staple white kurti some rest.

Prior to her, Vidya Balan was also seen in an outfit from the same label.  It consisted of a mixed block print kurta and contrasting pants. Sharing the look, the Shakuntala Devi actor had written “This hand block pure cotton kurta set is a classic black and white and extremely versatile as separates.”

What do you think of her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From satin dresses to LBD, Miheeka Bajaj is here to give you fashion goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement