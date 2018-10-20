Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Disha Patani look chic at the Louis Vuitton store launch event in Delhi

Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the Louis Vuitton store launch in Delhi. (Source: Instagram)

Jahnvi Kapoor may not be many films old in her career, but the Dhadak star sure knows how to turn heads with her excellent sartorial choices. Be it easy breezy casual dresses or traditional ethnic wear, Jahvni rarely misses the mark. She impressed us with her sartorial pick yet again when she was recently spotted at the store launch of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Donning a ruffled silk shirt, she paired her shirt with a pair of simple black trousers and looked rather chic. Hairs curled up and tied into a neat ponytail complemented her look well. She picked up a sleek sling bag and pointed heels to complete the outfit and we think it made for a classy choice. Eyes highlighted in blue and a nude shade for her lips rounded off the look quite nicely.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks classy in her latest outfit. (Source: APH Images) Jahnvi Kapoor looks classy in her latest outfit. (Source: APH Images)

The star was also seen wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf around her head and a pair of goggles in an attempt to “channel her inner Audrey Hepburn” and create that iconic look. Isn’t it the perfect weekend style inspiration?

Disha Patani was also spotted at the store launch. The actor donned a black coat with a tie detailing around the waist and chose to pair it with black track pants. Straight hair and kohl on the eyes rounded off her look well. While we think those track pants could have been swapped with a pair of formal pants or trousers, she managed to pull off the look quite well.

Disha Patani at the Louis Vuitton store launch event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Along with Jahnvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted in the event. Khushi picked a plain white shirt and a denim skirt that she paired with black pointed boots. Minimal makeup and a dab of pink on her lips rounded off the look rather well.

Khushi Kapoor looks chic in her latest looks. (Source: APH Images) Khushi Kapoor looks chic in her latest looks. (Source: APH Images)

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

