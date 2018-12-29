Jahnvi Kapoor gives lessons on how to look fashionable without trying too hard

Jahnvi Kapoor may be just a movie old but her sartorial picks have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From nailing ethnic looks to giving major fashion inspiration in contemporary sartorial picks, the actor knows how to bring her A game whenever she steps out.

Recently, the actor was seen looking chic and trendy in a blue pantsuit. Pairing the ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, we think she managed to pull off the look rather well. Hair styled in loose curls and a neutral palette went well with the look.

Check out some of the pictures here.

On another occasion, the Dhadak actor was in a pair of white gym pants that she teamed with a lavender crop top. Giving makeup a miss, Kapoor looked pretty in this college-ready outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Kapoor dazzled in a shimmery purple choli and lehenga by Manish Malhotra. According to the designer’s Instagram post, the abstract metallic skirt took 1800 hours to come to life with the support of 23 artisans.

What do you think of her latest look?