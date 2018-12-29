Toggle Menu
Jahnvi Kapoor gives lessons on how to look fashionable without trying too hard

Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor was seen looking chic and trendy in a blue pantsuit. Pairing the ensemble with a pair of white pointed toe pumps, we think she managed to pull off the look rather well.

Jahnvi Kapoor’s style is fuss-free and stylish. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jahnvi Kapoor may be just a movie old but her sartorial picks have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From nailing ethnic looks to giving major fashion inspiration in contemporary sartorial picks, the actor knows how to bring her A game whenever she steps out.

Recently, the actor was seen looking chic and trendy in a blue pantsuit. Pairing the ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, we think she managed to pull off the look rather well. Hair styled in loose curls and a neutral palette went well with the look.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Jahnvi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jahnvi Kapoor wore a monotone pantsuit.  (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jahnvi Kapoor posed for the camera. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, the Dhadak actor was in a pair of white gym pants that she teamed with a lavender crop top. Giving makeup a miss, Kapoor looked pretty in this college-ready outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Jahnvi Kapoor spotted after her workout. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jahnvi Kapoor was all smiles for the camera. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Kapoor dazzled in a shimmery purple choli and lehenga by Manish Malhotra. According to the designer’s Instagram post, the abstract metallic skirt took 1800 hours to come to life with the support of 23 artisans.

Jahnvi Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look?

