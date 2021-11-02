Jahnvi Kapoor aces the prefect Diwali look in this Manish Malhotra lehenga set

November 2, 2021 2:10:04 pm
Jahnvi Kapoor can really nail ethnic outfits, but she looks best in creations by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Well, she proved our point yet again.
The Dhadak actor was recently spotted in an ivory lehenga set that featured heavy sequin and bead work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was all festive and perfect for Diwali!
Balancing out the overall look, it was completed with hair styled in soft curls, subtle makeup and a pair of statement earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Over the years, Janhvi has been a perfect muse to the designer, donning his chiffon and sequin saris as well as his lehengas with effortless élan. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her latest look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-