Jahnvi Kapoor aces the prefect Diwali look in this Manish Malhotra lehenga set

Jahnvi Kapoor can really nail ethnic outfits, but she looks best in creations by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Well, she proved our point yet again.

The Dhadak actor was recently spotted in an ivory lehenga set that featured heavy sequin and bead work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was all festive and perfect for Diwali!

Balancing out the overall look, it was completed with hair styled in soft curls, subtle makeup and a pair of statement earrings.

Over the years, Janhvi has been a perfect muse to the designer, donning his chiffon and sequin saris as well as his lehengas with effortless élan. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her latest look?

