Thursday, June 11, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez’s gotta patti kurta set is a total steal

In the video, the actor is seen in an Anita Dongre creation, which has an asymmetrical high-low hemline and her signature gotta patti work around the neckline.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2020 10:30:04 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez anita dongre kurta set, indian express news The actor styled the kurta’s embroidered motif with matching dupatta and blingy earrings. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

For movie celebs, basic outfits are also not-so-basic. Though actors stayed indoors during lockdown, we still saw some stunning outfits through video chats, pictures or Instagram stories. For example, Sonam Kapoor’s not so casual birthday outfit, Samantha Akkineni pretty lightweight kurta with delicate embroidery, Kareena Kapoor‘s kaftan from Masaba Gupta’s collection, etc. Joining the list, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez posting a dance video in a stunning sunshine yellow kurta set.

In the video, the actor is seen in an Anita Dongre creation, which has an asymmetrical high-low hemline and her signature gotta patti work around the neckline. The actor styled the kurta’s embroidered motif with a matching dupatta and some blingy earrings.

Sonam Kapoor too gave ethnic goals when she wore a soft blue kurta dress on her birthday and though the party was a low-key affair, her outfit wasn’t. Her relaxed traditional pick won us over.

SONAM Sonam Kapoor wearing a blue dress. (Source: Instagram)

She rounded off the look with a mix-and-match gold jewellery set. The lightweight kurta featured see-through sleeves and tiny floral motifs, along with chunky gold chaandbalis, a choker and white and gold embroidered juttis by Payal Singhal X Fizzy Goblet. Not so basic, yet quite comfortable!

