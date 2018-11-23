Jacqueline Fernandez looks rather cute in this striped shirt-skirt combo

From body-hugging androgynous outfits to cute polka dots, Jacqueline Fernandez is one fashionista who covers all her bases well. Recently, Fernandez was spotted in an adorable striped shirt and skirt combo. She kept her look cool and casual and paired it with a pair of pink flip-flops. Hair left loose, a nude palette rounded out her look well.

Advertising

With a book in her hand and coy expressions for the camera, the actor turned heads. We think she looked rather cute. Check the pictures here.

Prior to this, we saw the Race 3 actor wearing a sheer red sari by Shyamal and Bhumika and we loved the intricate floral patterns on it. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the look was rounded out with a dash of colour on the lips and statement earrings.

On another occasion, Fernandez was spotted at the airport wearing a polka printed tie-up shirt. We loved the classic look of the black and white polka against a white tank top that she paired with a tulle skirt with frills on it. She also managed to take us back to the ’90s with her cat-eye shades.

Advertising

For the world Bio-Bridges mission, a project launched by The Body Shop in New Delhi to protect the world’s most endangered rainforest, keeping the green theme in mind, the Judwaa 2 actor wore a pistachio green ensemble from the house of Appapop. She picked a body-hugging shirt with three-quarter sleeves and teamed it with a matching tie and flared pants.

She accessorised the outfit with a sleek brown belt, cinched at the waist, that broke the monotony of the outfit.