Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 7 – Apr 13)

It is not only on the red carpet, celebrities are spotted wearing the latest trends even at the airport – whether it is traditional attires or smart athleisure wear. From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Jacqueline Fernandez, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been impressing us with her airport looks off late, and her latest outing was no different. Dressed in a yellow crop top and light blue loose denims, the actor nailed the casual look. Keeping her make-up minimal, Fernandez opted for a pop of pink on the lips, and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. White sneakers, a pair of sunglasses and a bag rounded out the Roy actor’s look perfectly.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor was spotted with husband Anand Ahuja at the airport recently, and had her fashion game on point, as always. Dressed in a midnight blue maxi dress which was teamed with a short black coat with an interesting cape-like detailing on the sleeves. Loose hair, a pair of black footwear, sunglasses and a black handbag rounded out the Neerja actor’s look.

Sonakshi Sinha

The actor, who will next be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank, was spotted nailing the athleisure look at the airport recently. Sonakshi Sinha, who has been experimenting with her looks lately, was dressed in camouflage-print short pants which was teamed with a white top and red jacket. Hair left open, a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a handbag rounded out the actor’s look well.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor looked smart as she donned a white and blue checked shirt which was paired with blue pants. The actor, who also stars in Kalank, accessorised his look with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. A pair of black shoes completed his look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely lovely in traditional wear at the airport recently. Dressed in a sea green printed kurta and white churidar, the actor accessorised her look with silver jhumkis and a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. Minimal make-up and a small bindi rounded out her look.

Ranveer Singh

Trust Ranveer Singh to always experiment with his looks and also manage to turn heads. The Gully Boy actor was spotted at the airport wearing a wine-coloured short kurta which was paired with pants with aztec prints. A pair of rose-tinted glasses, Himachali cap and white sneakers completed the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, was spotted turning heads at the airport. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor nailed the monotone look as wore a blush pink maxi dress which was paired with matching blazer from fashion brand Promod. The look was accessorised with a matching bag from Chanel, and was rounded out with pink sneakers from Yeezy. A pair of shades and hair left open and parted at the centre completed the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted looking lovely at the airport in a blush pink shirt from Ralph Lauren and flared jeans from Ganni. Opting for a minimal make-up look, the Udta Punjab actor accessorised her look with oversized shades and bag.

Whose look do you like the most?