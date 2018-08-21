Sonakshi Sinha to Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood stars show chic ways to add black to travel outfits

Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez show how to nail black outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez show how to nail black outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

When it comes to getting the airport look right, Bollywood celebrities are experts on giving tutorials to keep it sassy and easy-breezy at the same time. Right from saris to pantsuits, many actors have been seen experimenting with their outfits while travelling. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the airport and the two actors showed how to add a dash of black to your outfit.

Fernandez opted for monochrome shades as she was seen wearing a semi-sheer top teamed with a black pantsuit and white pointed-toe boots. A pop of red on the lips and sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While heading to Delhi, Sonakshi Sinha was dressed in a black camisole and a matching longline jacket that she styled with a pair of military print trousers. A statement backpack and dark sunnies rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty, who was also seen sashaying down the airport with Sinha was seen twinning in black with the Dabangg actor. She picked a pair of black joggers teamed with a matching crop sweatshirt and a checkered handbag.

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor too made her way through the airport dressed in a black pantsuit teamed with a white tee and styled her monochrome outfit with a statement handbag. She also added a pop of red on the lips and went for a neutral make-up palette.

Sonam Kapoor in a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

