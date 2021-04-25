Jacqueline Fernandez nails this floral co-ord set; check it out

With the way things are unfolding, staying at home is imperative. And with summer here, one needs to opt for comfortable outfits. In this regard, actor Jacqueline Fernandez gives us some fashion goals. The Kick actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a floral-printed ensemble from the label Pink Porcupines.

The floral co-ord set not only looked lovely, but seemed like the perfect choice given the wear. She completed the look with hair styled in a bouffant, giving a real old-world charm to the whole look.

The super-fit actor’s Instagram is filled with workout stills and those, too, may be useful in keep yourself fit while at home. Check them out.

The actor is also on point when it comes to channeling old world charm and nailing elaborate red carpet outfits with equal ease. Check these out.

What do you think of her look?

