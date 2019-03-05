Jacqueline Fernandez shines in this Manish Malhotra mirror-work lehenga

From sporting cute polka dots to bodycon dresses and ethnic wears, Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to cover all her bases well and own a look. Recently, the Kick actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony in Switzerland and, needless to say, she nailed the look.

The ‘Majestic fossil grey & mirror lehenga’ from designer Manish Malhotra’s Zween Couture Collection was accesorised with a golden potli from Bhumika Grover and statement earrings. Straight hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips completed the actor’s look.

Take a look at her pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was spotted wearing a grey tee teamed with olive green trousers and black blazer in the airport. Fernandez’s airport look was a nice blend of formal and casual and could be easily recreated. Teaming her outfit with black sneakers and a matching handbag, she went with a pop of red on the lips that added colour to her outfit.

The actor can pull off casual looks with equal charm. Prior to this, Fernandez was spotted in an adorable striped shirt and skirt combo. Hair left loose, a nude palette rounded out her look well.

With a book in her hand and coy expressions for the camera, the actor turned heads. We think she looked rather cute. Check the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest look?